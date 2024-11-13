Bihar bypolls: 34.77% voter turnout till 1 pm in four seats

Patna: A voter turnout of 34.77 per cent was registered till 1 PM on Wednesday in the bypolls to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar, an official said and added that voting is scheduled to continue till 6 PM.

Voting will continue till 4 PM at certain polling stations in Imamganj constituency, he added.

According to Election Commission data, Imamganj recorded 38.17 per cent turnout till 1 pm, followed by 35.51 per cent in Belaganj, Ramgarh at 34.43 per cent, Tarari at 30.9 per cent.

All four assembly seats had fallen vacant after MLAs representing them were elected in the last Lok Sabha election.

More than 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates in these four assembly seats.

Voting is taking place at 1,277 booths, of which 1,196 are located in rural areas.

The results will be declared on November 23.