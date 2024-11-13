Bihar bypolls: 52.84 per cent voter in four assembly seats

Patna, Nov 13 (PTI) A voter turnout of 52.84 per cent was registered in the byelections to four Bihar Assembly seats - Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh - on Wednesday, officials said.

Advertisment

The polling began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. Voting continued till 4 pm at certain polling stations in Imamganj constituency.

More than 12 lakh voters were eligible to vote in the four assembly seats to seal the fate of 38 candidates on Wednesday. Voting took place at 1,277 booths, of which 1,196 were located in rural areas.

According to Election Commission data, Belaganj recorded 56.21 per cent voter turnout, followed by Ramgarh at 54.02 per cent, Imamganj at 51.01 per cent and Tarari at 50.10 per cent after completion of the voting.

Advertisment

All four assembly seats had fallen vacant after MLAs representing them were elected in the Lok Sabha elections held this year.

"Voting began at 7 am amid tight security. After the deadline for voting ended at 6 pm and 4 pm at certain polling booths, around 52.84 per cent voter turnout was recorded. But this figure is provisional", said a senior official of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

"In the Lok Sabha polls, these assembly seats had recorded a voter turnout of 53.14 per cent", the official said.

Advertisment

"Officials engaged in polling duty also received three complaints that were immediately resolved", the office of the CEO said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

Around 7,000 security personnel and 2,550 home guards were deployed in all four assembly seats for the smooth conduct of polls on Wednesday. Security forces also recovered 2,141 litres of liquor from different places in these four seats on Wednesday. The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016. PTI PKD RG