Bihar bypolls: JD(U)'s Manorama Devi wins Belaganj seat

Patna, Nov 23 (PTI) NDA ally JD(U)'s nominee Manorama Devi won the Belaganj assembly seat in Bihar bypolls, defeating her nearest RJD rival Vishwanath Kumar Singh by a margin of 21,391 votes on Saturday, the EC said.

Advertisment

Bypolls were held in three other seats - Tarari, Ramgarh and Imamganj.

The NDA's alliance partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), has already won the Imamganj seat.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Manorama Devi secured 73,334 votes, while her nearest rival Vishwanath Kumar Singh managed to bag 51,943 votes after the final round of counting.

Advertisment

All four assembly constituencies fell vacant after the MLAs representing these seats were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. PTI PKD SBN SBN