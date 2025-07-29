Bihar cabinet approves constitution of commission for upliftment of sanitation workers

Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday approved the constitution of the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission for the all-round socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers in the state.

A meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved a proposal of the Urban Development and Housing Department in this regard.

The decision assumes significance with assembly polls due to be held later this year.

"The decision to constitute the commission has been taken with an aim to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for the rights and interests of sanitation workers in the state," an official said.

The Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission will consist of a chairperson, a vice-chairperson, and five members, including a woman or a transgender person, he said.

The commission will play a significant role in integrating the deprived sections of society engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream and contributing to their social and economic development, he added.

The CM had announced on Sunday that his government had decided to constitute the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission.

"This commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights, and take appropriate action to review and implement welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work," he had said in a post on X.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the rules of the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana 2019 so that all retired journalists, registered with the state government, receive the increased pension of Rs 15,000 per month. Earlier, they used to get Rs 6,000 per month.

The decision was announced by Kumar last week. PTI PKD SOM