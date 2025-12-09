Bihar cabinet approves creation of 3 new depts, changing names of 3 others

Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) The cabinet of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday approved proposals to create three new departments and change the names of three others, officials said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar on Tuesday.

The newly created departments are the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, the Higher Education Department and the Civil Aviation Department, they said.

The CM had recently announced on X the state government's decision to create three new departments.

"We have set a target to provide jobs to one crore youth in the next five years (2025-30). For this, it's essential that more youth be trained for skill development. Instructions have been given to create three new departments: Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, Higher Education Department, and Civil Aviation Department," the CM had said.

On the need for a dedicated Higher Education Department, Kumar had said its objective was to "bring about qualitative improvement in learning, promote research and innovation, develop technical and vocational education, and ensure that youth from all sections of society receive quality employment-oriented education".

On the Civil Aviation Department, the CM had written: "All of you know that the construction of several new airports is underway in the state, and in the future, under the UDAN scheme, construction of many new airports has been proposed. The creation of the Civil Aviation Department will accelerate this, enhance the industrial environment, create employment opportunities, and help in the export of products manufactured in the state." The cabinet also approved the proposal to change the names of three departments.

The Animal and Fisheries Resource Department was renamed as Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department; the Labour Resources Department as Labour Resources and Overseas Workers Welfare Department, and Art, Culture and Youth Department as Art and Culture Department, the officials added.