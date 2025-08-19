Bihar cabinet approves Rs 100 uniform fee for prelims of all recruitment exams

Patna: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of a uniform fee of Rs 100 for the preliminary exams of all recruitment drives in the state, an official said.

The proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) was approved in a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls, due to be held later this year.

It was also decided that no fee will be charged from those candidates who clear the preliminary exams and appear in the main examinations, the official said.

The CM had last week announced the government's plans in this regard on social media.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for the construction of two five-star hotels in Nalanda's Rajgir town, and a five-star resort in Vaishali on the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.