Bihar Cabinet approves 'Saat Nischay'-3 programme for 2025-30

Patna, Dec 16 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday approved the 'Saat Nishchay-3' programme to bring Bihar into the category of most developed states.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The CM posted on X, "In order to bring Bihar into the league of developed states, we have decided to implement Saat Nishchay-3 programme for the coming five years 2025-2030." He said that Saat Nischay-3 includes – double employment, double income; prosperous industries, empowered Bihar; prosperity of the state through progress in agriculture; bright future through quality education; accessible healthcare, secure life; strong foundation for modern expansion; and ease of living through dignity of all.

The CM said that Saat Nishchay-1 (2015-20) and Saat Nishchay-2 (2020-25) were based on the concept of "development with justice" and the third edition is the continuation of the same.

"In order to ensure better medical facilities in remote rural areas, a policy will be introduced to provide separate incentives for doctors and to prohibit private practice by government doctors," Kumar wrote on X.

Addressing reporters on the Cabinet meeting, additional chief secretary (ACS), Cabinet secretariat department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said, "The cabinet has decided to double the average per capita income of people of Bihar in order to ensure double employment and double income".

He said that in order to achieve this objective, the government will prioritise the 94 lakh poor families identified during the caste based survey in terms of providing employment.

This, he said, is in addition to the Rs 10,000 provided to women across the state under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, and the promise of Rs 2 lakh to further support their livelihood.

In the education sector, the cabinet has approved the development of old educational institutions into "centres of excellence" alongside the establishment of education cities, the ACS said. PTI SUK RG