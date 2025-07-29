Bihar cabinet approves welfare panel for sanitation workers, 5 dairy plants, classroom renovation

Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday cleared a host of proposals, including the constitution of a commission for the welfare of sanitation workers, setting up of five dairy plants, renovation of school classrooms, and bringing a religious fair under the management of the government.

The decisions assume significance with assembly polls due to be held later this year.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved a proposal of the Urban Development and Housing Department for the constitution of the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission.

"The decision to constitute the commission has been taken with an aim to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for the rights and interests of sanitation workers in the state," an official said.

The Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission will consist of a chairperson, a vice-chairperson, and five members, including a woman or a transgender person, he said.

The commission will play a significant role in integrating the deprived sections of society engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream and contributing to their social and economic development, he added.

The CM had announced on Sunday that his government had decided to constitute the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission.

"This commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights, and take appropriate action to review and implement welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work," he had said in a post on X.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the rules of the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana 2019 so that all retired journalists, registered with the state government, receive the increased pension of Rs 15,000 per month. Earlier, they used to get Rs 6,000 per month.

Additionally, in the event of the death of journalists receiving a pension, their dependents will also get a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 3,000 for their lifetime.

The decision was announced by Kumar last week.

Briefing reporters following the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said it was also decided to bring Munger's popular 'Sitakund Mela' under the management of Bihar State Fair Authority.

"Now the Sitakund Mela will be organised under the supervision and management of the state government," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Coudhary said the decision was taken in view of the fair's religious, social and cultural significance.

"Lakhs of devotees from Munger and nearby districts, such as Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Saharsa, Purnia and Lakhisarai, participate in the Sitakund Mela. Every year, approximately 5,000 foreign tourists also visit the Sitakund temple for worship and sightseeing," he said.

"It is believed that this is the place where Goddess Sita entered into the pyre of fire for 'Agni Pariksha'," he added.

The 'Sitakund Mela' is organised every year on the occasion of Maghi Purnima, and continues until Phalgun Purnima, lasting for about a month.

The cabinet also approved the setting up of five dairy plants, including two milk powder plants, at an estimated cost of Rs 316 crore.

Dairy plants of 2 lakh litre capacity each will be set up in Darbhanga and Wazirganj, while another plant of 1 lakh litre capacity will come up in Gopalganj, Siddharth said.

Dairy plants will also come up in Rohtas and Sitamarhi districts and cost Rs 69.66 crore and Rs 70.33 crore, respectively, he said.

The cabinet also revised the sanctioned amount, Rs 165.57 crore, for the acquisition of 50 acres of land for tourism-related development work at Punaura Dham, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, in Sitamarhi district.

The cabinet had on July 1 sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of Maa Janki temple at Punaura Dham. It also constituted a nine-member trust for the purpose.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 270 crore for the renovation and repair of 67,500 classrooms and electrification work in primary schools.

An additional Rs 276 crore was sanctioned for renovation work in secondary and higher secondary schools.

Siddharth said the work will start in the current financial year and will be completed by the end of 2026-27.

The cabinet approved a total of 41 proposals in the meeting, he said. PTI PKD SOM