Bihar cabinet nod for domicile policy in recruitment of school teachers

Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for the implementation of domicile policy in the recruitment of teachers, reserving around 85 per cent posts for "native residents" of the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Monday announced that the policy will be implemented for the recruitment of school teachers.

"The proposal for giving preference to native residents of the state in teachers' recruitment exams was cleared," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said after the cabinet meeting.

"Already more than 50 per cent of seats are reserved for the state's residents. This is because quotas for SCs, STs, OBCs and Extremely Backwards Classes account for nearly 50 per cent, while another 10 per cent is reserved for the economically weaker sections," he said.

Siddharth said another 35 per cent is reserved for women, and the government has already taken a decision that only residents of the state will be accommodated in that quota.

"Of the remaining seats, 40 per cent shall now be reserved for native residents of Bihar, who completed their class 10 and class 12 in the state. So the quota for native residents effectively will be more than 85 per cent," he added.