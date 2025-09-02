Bihar Cabinet nod for Rs 7,000 hike in monthly stipend for interns in govt medical colleges

Patna, Sep 2 (PTI) Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the monthly internship stipend by Rs 7,000 for students in government medical and dental colleges and ayurvedic, unani and homoeopathy institutes.

Besides, a proposal to open seven new medical colleges in the state was green-lighted in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Soon after the meeting, Cabinet Secretariat Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said, “A proposal to increase the monthly stipend of interns in government medical, dental, ayurvedic, unani, and homoeopathy colleges in the state has been approved." "Now, interns in medical and dental colleges and those in ayurvedic, unani and homoeopathy colleges and foreign medical graduates will get a Rs 27,000 monthly stipend, up from Rs 20,000," he said.

Interns of physiotherapy and acupressure will get Rs 20,000 as a monthly stipend from the existing amount of Rs 15,000.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to open seven new medical colleges in Kishanganj, Katihar, Rohtas, Sheohar, Lakhisarai, Arwal and Sheikhpura districts, he added.

The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year. PTI PKD BDC