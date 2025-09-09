Bihar cabinet nod to increase honourarium of anganwadi workers

Patna, Sept 9 (PTI) The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for increasing the honourariums of anganwadi workers and helpers.

A proposal of the Social Welfare Department in this regard was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls, due to be held in a few months.

"Now anganwadi workers (sevika) will get Rs 9,000 per month, up from Rs 7,000 they had been receiving. Similarly, the honourarium for helpers (sahayika) has been hiked from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500," said an official.

The CM had announced that the honourariums would be increased on Monday.

"Since we came to power in November 2005, various schemes have been launched for the welfare of children and pregnant women. Recognising the role played by anganwadis in the implementation of these measures, we have decided to incentivise them," he had then said in a post on X.

Kumar hailed the role played by anganwadi workers in improving the nutrition and overall well-being of children and pregnant women.

More than 1.20 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers will benefit from the hike, officials said. PTI PKD SOM