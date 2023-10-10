Bihar cabinet okays financial relief to families of polling personnel killed, injured during Prez, VP elections

Patna, Oct 10 (PTI) The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved one-time financial relief to families of polling personnel who are killed or injured during presidential and vice-presidential elections following Election Commission of India's direction.

The amount will be Rs 30 lakh in case of death of the polling personnel and Rs 15 lakh for permanent disability.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the ECI's direction in this regard.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, S Siddharth, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat), said, "The cabinet approved the 'ex gratia compensation' to families of polling personnel who die or sustain injuries during presidential and vice-presidential election duty. The ECI had issued directions to states and Union Territories in this regard in March. Earlier, the compensation wasn't valid for president and vice-president polls".

As per the ECI's March circular, "Payment of ex gratia compensation will be applicable to parliamentary/assembly/by-elections and elections of legislative councils, president and vice-president of India".

The cabinet also approved a proposal for the creation of eight posts of clinical psychologists at state's central prisons.

"Mental illness among prisoners is a matter of concern. Imprisonment has a substantial effect on the psychological well-being of the person who is locked up. Keeping this thing in mind, the cabinet approved the proposal to create eight posts of clinical psychologist at central prisons in the state". PTI PKD MNB