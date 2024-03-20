Bihar cancels teachers recruitment exam following ‘question paper leak’

Patna, Mar 20 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday cancelled both shifts of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE) held on March 15, following allegations of question paper leak.

A new date for the examination will be announced later.

“The third phase of the examination has been cancelled,” BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai told PTI.

According to sources in the Commission, the decision to cancel TRE-3 was taken after analysing the report submitted by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, which probed the allegations of question paper leak.

The BPSC conducted TRE-3 held at 415 examination centres on two shifts on March 15. Around 3.75 lakh aspirants took part in the exams.

The EOU in its report to the Commission had made it clear that examination papers reached an organised gang before the examination. The EoU registered an FIR on March 16 under various sections of IPC.

A special team was formed by the EOU which raided several places in Hazaribagh on March 15 and arrested 266 people in connection with the alleged paper leak.

Sources said the EOU would soon arrest the mastermind involved in the case. PTI PKD NN