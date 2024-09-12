Bihar: Cash reward for tip-offs on 7 criminals announced

Patna, Sep 12 (PTI) The Bihar Police have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of seven notorious criminals, including two Maoists, who are wanted in several cases, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Anyone who helps the police apprehend two Maoists—Kamlesh Rawani and Anil Yadav—will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh for each arrest, he said.

Both are wanted by Gaya Police.

“These seven criminals, including the two Maoists, are wanted in criminal cases. The amount will be given to a person for sharing information leading to the arrest of these criminals," Special Task Force (STF) Additional Director General Amrit Raj told PTI.

A cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for the arrest of Mohd Chand alias Mohd Aftab, wanted in six criminal cases, and Karmbeer Kumar alias Dharmbeer, wanted in 10 cases.

According to a statement issued by the Bihar government's Home Department, “Other criminals are Bajrangi Yadav, Mohammad Sahil and Raja Shah. A reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on each of these criminals was declared”.

In addition, there are around 80 criminals, who are also wanted in several cases in the state, and rewards have already been announced for sharing tip-offs on them, he said.

People's cooperation will certainly help the STF arrest these criminals, the ADG said.