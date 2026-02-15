Bihar: CBI visits NEET aspirant's native village in Jehanabad in death probe

Jehanabad, Feb 15 (PTI) A team of CBI officials on Sunday visited the native village of the NEET aspirant whose death in Patna last month had triggered a political storm.

The CBI team visited the village in Jehanabad district, days after the agency formally took over the case and registered an FIR.

The student was found unconscious at a private hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She remained in a coma and died five days later at a private hospital.

The incident led to a political slugfest, following which the state government handed over the probe to the CBI on January 31.

Her family had alleged sexual assault and accused authorities of attempting a cover-up. Subsequently, the police arrested a hostel employee in connection with the case.

CBI sleuths reached the village around 9 am and spoke to the deceased student's family members and neighbours, seeking clarifications regarding the sequence of events.

The investigators searched the student's house for nearly three hours before leaving around 1 pm.

Both family members and CBI officials remained tight-lipped about the visit.

Sources said certain belongings of the deceased were taken for further examination.

On Saturday, the investigators had also visited the private hostel in Patna as part of the investigation.

The agency is expected to examine the findings of the Patna Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had earlier collected blood samples from around 30 individuals, including family members and close contacts, for DNA testing, officials said.