Bihar CEO hands over list of 243 newly elected MLAs to governor

Patna, Nov 16 (PTI) Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Sunday handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the state assembly to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan here.

The list features the names of the MLAs of NDA constituents - BJP (89), JD(U) (85), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (19), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (five) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (four).

The names of the legislators of the opposition Mahagathbandhan - RJD (25), Congress (six), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (two) and CPI(M) (one) - are also there.

Besides, the list mentions names of five AIMIM lawmakers and one each of Indian Inclusive Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

"The CEO, accompanied by principal secretary Arvind Anand and other officials, handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the Bihar assembly to the Bihar Governor," the CEO's office said in a post on X.

The current Assembly's term in Bihar ends on November 22. PTI PKD NN