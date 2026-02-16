Bihar chief secy chairs meeting with ADB on investment proposals

Patna, Feb 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss partnership in infrastructure, health, energy, and skills sectors, officials said.

At the meeting, investment proposals worth over US dollar 1 billion of ADB were discussed at length for the state's comprehensive development.

According to a statement by the cabinet secretariat department, "A high-level strategic meeting was held between the ADB and the government of Bihar under the chairmanship of the Amrit. The ADB team was led by Mio Oka, country director, India, ADB".

Amrit welcomed the ADB team.

"Bihar is currently fully prepared to take a major leap in key sectors of its economic and infrastructure framework. The partnership with ADB will prove highly beneficial for the state. Amrit assured the ADB team that the proposals received will be discussed promptly and the state government will soon revert with an action plan", said the statement.

Oka gave a detailed presentation highlighting key areas of partnership with the government of Bihar during the meeting.

The presentation included major project proposals -- comprehensive Buddhist circuit development, water resources and agriculture transformation project, comprehensive skill development project, urban infrastructure and resilience project for select cities, energy sector, expansion of renewable energy and strengthening of grid integration, the statement said.

The Bihar Health and Medical Education Transformation Project of the ADB was also discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the additional chief secretaries, principal secretariesa and secretaries of various departments. PTI PKD MNB