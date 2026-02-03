Bihar chief secy lauds state’s development model, women's empowerment initiatives

Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Tuesday hailed the state’s development model and its initiatives towards empowerment of women.

Amrit, speaking at a meeting with a 16-member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), also lauded the Bihar government’s plans to attract industrial investment.

The delegation, led by Major General Pawanpal Singh, comprised officers from the Indian Army and Air Force as well as representatives from Oman, South Africa, the United States and Uzbekistan.

Highlighting Bihar’s cultural heritage, Amrit said the state has made “significant progress” across sectors over the past 15-20 years despite multiple challenges.

“Bihar is predominantly an agricultural state, and initiatives are being taken to strengthen the sector. The government has also taken exemplary actions towards empowerment of women. A dedicated women’s police battalion bears testament to the increasing participation of women,” he asserted.

The chief secretary also claimed that all households had been connected with electricity over the past decade, with provisions of subsidised power for the poor.

Amrit also underscored expanded road and highway networks, and industrial push as indicators of growth.

During the session, officials from ‘Jeevika’, the energy and health department made presentations on ongoing programmes and achievements, followed by an interaction with the visiting delegation. PTI SUK RBT