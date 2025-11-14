Bihar chose ‘vikas raj’ over ‘jungle raj’, says Shinde; Ajit Pawar hails NDA surge

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) As trends indicate a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde on Friday said people of the eastern state have embraced "vikas raj" and rejected "jungle raj".

Another Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, also hailed the NDA's big gains, saying Bihar voted for good governance and a progressive future.

Shinde and Pawar, whose Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively, are the BJP's allies in Maharashtra, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said that the people of Bihar have rejected "jungle raj" and embraced "vikas raj" (development).

'Jungle raj' (anarchy) is a term frequently used by leaders of the JD(U) and BJP to attack the RJD and the opposition alliance.

"Bihar has voted for development under Nitish Kumar and Modi's leadership. Similarly, women (laadki bahin) ensured the NDA got a landslide win just like Maharashtra (in the 2024 assembly polls)," he said.

The large participation of women in the poll process helped in the NDA's victory, he said.

Pawar, in a post on X, said, "Bihar has voted for good governance and a progressive future, by choosing the NDA to lead the state and its people." The NDA is heading for a landslide win, having registered impressive leads in more than 180 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, with trends indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate. PTI MR ARU