Bihar: Clash erupts between two communities in Patna over dispute about cattle

Patna, Sep 6 (PTI) A clash broke out on Friday between two communities over a cattle-related dispute in Phulwarisharif area of Patna, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm following which police conducted a flag march and took into custody 28 people, they said.

“Police had seized a truck carrying 38 cattle heads three-four days ago. These were kept inside a cowshed and the administration was investigating the matter. Today, we got information that a minor clash between members of two communities took place in the area, as some people were illegally getting the cattle released from the cowshed.

“We immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Around 28 people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident,” SP Abhinav Dhiman told reporters.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area, and senior police officers are also present at the spot.

"Police also conducted a flag march in the area as a precautionary measure," Dhiman added.