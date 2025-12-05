Bihar CM announces creation of 3 new departments, MSME directorate to boost youth employment

Patna, Dec 5 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday announced the creation of three new departments, directorate of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the state marketing promotion corporation to provide more employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

According to an official, the newly created departments are the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, the Higher Education Department and the Civil Aviation Department.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on X, "We have set a target to provide jobs to one crore youth in the next five years (2025–30). For this, it’s essential that more youth be trained for skill development. For this, instructions have been given to create three new departments: Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, Higher Education Department, and Civil Aviation Department." On the need for a dedicated higher education department, Kumar said its objective is to "bring about qualitative improvements in learning, promote research and innovation, develop technical and vocational education, and ensure that youth from all sections of society receive quality employment-oriented education." On expansion in the aviation sector, the chief minister wrote, "All of you know that the construction of several new airports is underway in the state, and in the future, under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, construction of many new airports has been proposed. The creation of the civil aviation department will accelerate this, enhance the industrial environment, create employment opportunities, and help in the export of products manufactured in the state." Kumar added that a separate directorate for micro, small and medium enterprises and the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation would also be set up. He said mega skill centres would be established in every district to increase job opportunities for youth.

"The creation of the directorate of Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation will strengthen the availability, quality and distribution system of products such as agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture and food processing, along with handicrafts, rural industries, small and cottage industries in the state. Employment opportunities will be available for a large number of youth," he said. PTI PKD MNB