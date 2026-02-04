Bihar CM announces opening of degree colleges in each block of state

Patna, Feb 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the state government will open degree colleges in each block under Saat Nischay-3 programme.

In a post on X, Kumar said, "Under the resolve of 'Advanced Education-Bright Future' of Saat Nischay-3 programme, a decision has been made to open degree colleges in all the blocks of the state so that students, particularly girls, conveniently access higher education." Highlighting that 213 of the 534 blocks in the state do not have any degree colleges yet, Kumar said he has directed officials to open an institute each in the remaining blocks in the first phase and start classes by July.

Kumar also announced that prestigious educational institutions in the state will be developed into 'centres of excellence'.

After having consultations with experienced teachers and students of 55 selected institutes, their upgrade will be ensured in a planned manner, he added.

"The decision to open degree colleges in each block will help girls attain higher education, while the development of prestigious educational institutes as 'centres of excellence' will provide youth employment-centric education and reinstate the glory of the institutions," Kumar said. PTI SUK MNB