Bihar CM announces special land measurement drive to clear all pending applications by Jan 31

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that all pending applications for land measurement will be cleared by January 31 through a special drive.

He asserted that the decision is part of the seventh resolve 'Sabka Samman Jeevan Aasan' of the government's Saat Nischay-3 programme (2025-30), which focuses on reducing day-to-day hardships faced by citizens.

In a post on X, Kumar said, "The reforms would prove highly beneficial for citizens and ease their daily lives by simplifying and making the land measurement process more transparent, time-bound and citizen-friendly." He introduced a set of time-bound measures to streamline the land measurement process in the state.

From April 1, measurements of undisputed land will be completed within a maximum of seven working days from the date of deposit of measurement fees, while disputed land will be measured within a maximum of 11 working days, Kumar added.

The CM said the government has also made it mandatory for the survey officials to upload the land measurement report on the designated portal within 14 days of the application date, after completing the measurement within the prescribed time frame.

He also directed the Revenue and Land Reforms Department to deploy the required manpower and resources, and put in place a system of close monitoring for the entire process.

Kumar invited public feedback and suggestions around the measures through prescribed channels by January 25.