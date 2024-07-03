Bihar CM asks officials to complete land survey in state by July 2025

Patna, Jul 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asked officials of the Revenue and Land Reforms department to expedite the ongoing work of survey and settlement of lands across the state and complete the task by July 2025.

Kumar said the state government started the special aerial survey and settlement of lands across the state in 2013.

"It's a well-known fact that more than 60 per cent of incidents of crime in the state occur mainly because of land-related disputes. Now with the appointment of 9,888 more officials, the department must complete the special survey and settlement of lands across the state by July 2025," the CM said while speaking at a function to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited officials of the Revenue and Land Reforms department.

The CM distributed appointment letters to 20 newly recruited officers in Patna.

"Our main aim behind conducting special surveys and settlement is to reduce the cases of land disputes in the state. The government has taken several steps to reduce the cases of land disputes. The work of special survey and settlement is an important step in this direction," Kumar said.

Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra, Additional Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. PTI PKD RG