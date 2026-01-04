Bihar CM attends Samrat Choudhary's father's birthday celebrations

Patna, Jan 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday attended the 90th birthday celebrations of veteran politician Shakuni Choudhary at his residence here.

Shakuni Choudhary is the father of Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and has a three-decade-long political career. The former Bihar minister also served in the Indian Army before entering politics.

Kumar and many other ministers participated in the birthday celebrations of Shakuni Choudhary here.

Talking to reporters here, Samrat Choudhary said, "My father worked in politics for a long time. He also served in the Indian Army and worked to bring society in Bihar into the mainstream. From the streets to Parliament, he has worked at every level. Our wish is that he continues to bless us all for 190 years." Samrat thanked the Bihar CM and other ministers for attending the birthday celebrations.

"I express my gratitude to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who came and conveyed his greetings to my father. Senior minister Vijay Chaudhary, Nand Kishore Yadav, and several of our respected MLA colleagues also came today. I thank everyone," he said.

On Nitish Kumar praising his work, the Bihar Deputy CM said, "We are associates as colleagues. I have been working continuously with him and will continue to work under his leadership in future as well." He asserted that the relationship "between both of us is good".

Though Shakuni Choudhary started his political journey as an independent MLA from Tarapur assembly constituency in 1985, from where he won seven times till 2010, he was also associated with parties including the Indian National Congress, Samata Party (of which he was a founding member), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Hindustani Awam Morcha in the future.

He served as a minister in the Bihar government under Rabri Devi in the early 2000s and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khagaria prior to that.