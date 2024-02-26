Bihar CM condoles death of Pankaj Udhas

Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condoled the death of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas.

In a post on X, Kumar said his demise is a big loss for the Indian music and film industry.

"Sad to know of the demise of veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas Ji. He made is mark all over the world through his soulful ghazals. He earned a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts," the CM said.

"His demise is a big loss for the Indian music and film industry. We pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul. My condolences to his family, friends and followers," he added.

Udhas, who is known for songs such as "Chitthi Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", died around 11 am at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness. He was 72. PTI PKD SOM