Bihar CM congratulates Indian men's hockey team for Asia Cup 2025 victory

Patna, Sep 7 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2025 held in Bihar's Rajgir, saying the "glorious victory" has made the whole nation proud.

In a post on X, he also said the Bihar government made every effort to provide the best possible facilities, ensuring the comfort of all participating teams at the State Sports Academy-cum-Bihar Sports University campus in Rajgir.

"This glorious win has once again made the nation proud. The tournament, held from August 29 to September 7, featured top hockey teams from India, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh. I extend my deepest gratitude to all the participating players for showcasing their exceptional skill, spirit and sportsmanship. The Government of Bihar took every measure to provide the best possible facilities, ensuring the comfort of all teams." "I believe all the players will carry back cherished memories of Bihar’s warmth and hospitality," Kumar said in the X post.

He appreciated Hockey India, the Department of Sports and the Bihar State Sports Authority for organising the tournament.

"The warmth and support of the people of Bihar not only lifted the morale of every team but also won global admiration. Such events will serve as a catalyst in nurturing a vibrant sporting culture in Bihar and inspire the young talents," the chief minister wrote on the social media site.

Dilpreet Singh scored a brace as a dominant India defeated defending champions South Korea 4-1 to win the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament after a hiatus of eight years and qualify for next year's FIH World Cup, here on Sunday.

With four titles in their bag, India have become the second-most successful team in the Asia Cup behind five-time champions Korea.

India had last won the title in 2017 in Dhaka, following successes in the 2003 (Kuala Lumpur) and 2007 (Chennai) editions of the continental tournament.

The title ensured India's direct entry into next year's FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.