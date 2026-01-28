Bihar CM, Dy CM mourn Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash

Patna, Jan 28 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune, and said his demise is an irreparable loss for the country.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning.

“Nitish Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Maharashtra Dy CM, Ajit Pawar, in an air accident that occurred in Baramati of Maharashtra. This incident is extremely painful and heartbreaking,” an official release stated.

“Ajit Pawar was a strong and hard-working politician. He was an important figure in Maharashtra’s politics. He was kind-hearted, extremely approachable, and quite popular among the people. His death is an irreparable loss… not only for Maharashtra, but for the entire country. The CM prayed for peace to the departed soul… and offered condolences to his family and followers,” it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief over Pawar’s demise.

In a post on X, Chaudhary said, “Ajit Pawar ji’s untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. The incident is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti”. PTI PKD RBT