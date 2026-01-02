Bihar CM emphasises on upkeep of Kumhrar Park

Patna, Jan 2 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday emphasised on systematic upkeep of Kumhrar Park and its exhibits in Patna, and directed officials to write to the Centre in this regard.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, "Kumar said Kumhrar Park is a very ancient and historically important site associated with the Magadh Empire. A large number of visitors come here. Therefore, the upkeep of the park and its exhibits need to be improved." On being informed by officials that Kumhrar Park falls under the jurisdiction of the Government of India and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India, Kumar directed them to write to the Centre seeking better development and maintenance of the site, the statement said.

"The park attracts students and people interested in history not only from different parts of the country but also from abroad. Keeping this in mind, beautification and better management of the entire complex was necessary," the CM said.

The CMO statement said Kumar, during his visit, viewed the preserved remains of pillars dating back to the Magadh Empire and observed information boards related to the Bulandibagh excavation, the Kumhrar excavation and the Mauryan-era hall supported by 80 pillars.

Excavations carried out during 1912-15 and 1951-55 had revealed a massive Mauryan-era hall supported by 80 pillars, which were arranged in 10 rows from east to west and eight rows from north to south, with a gap of about 15 feet between pillars, it added.

The CM also visited the Patliputra Gallery in Krishnadev Smriti Sabhagar, where pictorial displays of Mauryan architecture, Kumhrar excavation remains, and the art and cultural influence of the ancient city are exhibited. PTI SUK RG