Bihar CM expresses grief over deaths in UP road accident, announces ex gratia

Patna, Jul 10 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday condoled the death of eighteen people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased hailing from his state.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early in the day.

"The CM is deeply saddened by the death of people in the accident and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of each deceased hailing from Bihar," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

He offered his condolences to the bereaved families, the CMO said.

Kumar also directed the resident commissioner in New Delhi to remain in touch with the officials concerned in Uttar Pradesh and ensure proper treatment for people of Bihar, who were injured in the accident, it added. PTI PKD BDC