Bihar CM flags-off trophy tour to promote women's hockey

Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday flagged-off the trophy tour of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy (Women)-2024 set to take place in Rajgir from November 11 to 20.

The CM unveiled the trophy before officially flagging off the 'Gaurav Yatra'. He later gave the trophy to girl students from Eklavya Sports School who were accompanying the bus carrying it.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the trophy will be showcased at various locations to encourage sports among youth, particularly women, and to promote the event.

The trophy will travel to Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, and Jharkhand from October 16 to 19, and then it will tour all 38 districts, arriving in Rajgir on November 10.

The event, taking place for the first time in Bihar, features a mascot named 'Gudiya,' inspired by the state bird, the sparrow.

Six countries, including India, will compete in the tournament, along with China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024 is a collaborative effort between Hockey India and the Bihar government, and it will be hosted at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium. PTI PKD MNB