Bihar CM has become 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption', alleges Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday described Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the "Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption" as his government is allegedly involved in several irregularities.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Yadav claimed that the "two BJP leaders with the help of the Election Commission want to finish democracy" in the country.

"The Bihar CM is not in a conscious state of mind. People will throw his government out of power in the upcoming assembly polls," Tejashwi claimed.

He also alleged, "The Bihar CM has become 'Bhishma Pitamaha' of corruption and he should not speak about irregularities," the RJD leader said.

'Bhishma Pitamaha' is a central figure in the Hindu epic Mahabharata and is considered a statesman and military commander of the ancient Kuru Kingdom.

