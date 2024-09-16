Bihar CM has turned deaf, mute over deteriorating law and order: Tejashwi

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Sep 16 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state, asserting that he has turned “deaf and mute” over the issue.

Yadav also alleged that there is “rampant” corruption in the state government departments.

“The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. The Nitish Kumar government has miserably failed to bring the situation under control... They (NDA leaders) are patronising criminals in the state. The CM has become deaf and mute… he is simply maintaining a stoic silence over the issue,” the former deputy chief minister told reporters here.

“Corruption is rampant in each and every department in the state. The ongoing land survey is an example in which people are being extorted by officials. The entire process should be simplified,” the RJD leader said.

The Bihar revenue and land reforms department had recently started conducting the survey across the state, with the aim of streamlining land records.

The CM has directed officials to expedite the ongoing work of survey and settlement of land and complete the exercise by July, 2025. PTI CORR PKD RBT