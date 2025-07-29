Bihar CM inaugurates Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa in Vaishali

Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa in Vaishali district on Tuesday.

The CM also took part in the enshrinement ceremony of Lord Buddha's sacred relics in the main hall on the first floor of the stupa.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, "The CM inaugurated the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Memorial Stupa in Vaishali. Amid Vedic chanting, senior Buddhist monks enshrined the sacred relics of Lord Buddha in the newly built chamber..

"The CM participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, a written message from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was also read aloud," it said.

Buddhist monks from 15 countries attended the event. A large gathering of monks chanted sacred verses during the enshrinement. During the event, senior Buddhist monks greeted the chief minister by presenting him with symbolic tokens, ceremonial robes, and a book, it said.

"This is a historic and proud moment for all of us in Bihar. We continuously monitored the construction of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Memorial Stupa to ensure it was completed uniquely and swiftly," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

"It is a matter of great joy that today the inauguration has been successfully conducted in Vaishali. The design of this complex is also environmentally friendly to provide a pleasant experience for visitors," he said.

This stupa will not only place Vaishali prominently on the global Buddhist map, but also give a boost to tourism, culture, and employment, the CM said.

Kumar also planted a sapling of the sacred Bodhi tree of Bodh Gaya inside the Stupa complex.

He also inaugurated the "Making of Buddha Samyak Museum and Memorial Stupa" Gallery by cutting a ribbon. He also inspected the entire Stupa complex and reviewed its facilities.

"The Stupa is a grand symbol of Bihar's cultural legacy and global Buddhist heritage. Spread over 72 acres, it has been constructed using pink sandstone from Rajasthan," the CMO statement said.

"The complex houses a library, museum, pond, guest house, amphitheatre, cafeteria, and other facilities. In addition to the solar power plant, ample parking arrangements have also been made. The foundation stone of this stupa was laid in 2019," it said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with other ministers and officials, were also present on the occasion. PTI PKD SBN SBN