Bihar CM inaugurates newly built Patna Collectorate building

Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed building of Patna Collectorate here on Tuesday.

It is a five-storey building, sprawling over 10 acres, along the banks of the Ganga.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, “After the inauguration, the CM inspected the newly constructed building and the Collectorate premises... The CM asked officials to resolve problems of the common people fast and in a better and transparent manner. Since the new building will house all district administration offices under one roof, the CM said it is more convenient now for people to go from one office to another." The building complex comprises three blocks: district administration, sub-divisional officers (SDOs)-cum-district development commissioner (DDC) and District Board Office-cum-multi-utility block.

Kumar also held a review meeting in the main auditorium on the fifth floor of the main block, where he honoured Patna DM and other officials with citations.

While visiting the building, the chief minister observed the eight Tuscan columns, which previously graced the facade of the demolished Dutch-period record room at the old Collectorate building.

The CM also appreciated Mahatma Gandhi's saying — "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed" and quotes on "Seven Social Sins" — engraved on the ground floor wall of the Collectorate building.

Kumar said that this would help Bapu's words reach the new generation.

“There is no Collectorate building like this anywhere in the country. While giving instructions to the officials, the CM said that special care should be taken for its proper maintenance,” it said.

Approval for the construction of the new building was given in 2018 after Kumar inspected the site in 2017, and the foundation stone was laid in 2020. Later, approval for the construction of the building at a cost of Rs 186.42 crore was given by the state government.

Earlier, the Nitish Kumar government's decision to demolish the old structure of the Patna Collectorate for a new complex sparked a huge public outcry. Finally, the matter went before the Supreme Court which allowed authorities to build a new building.

Others who were present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and other senior officials of the state administration. PTI PKD NN