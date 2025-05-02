Bihar CM inaugurates sports facilities at Rajgir, reviews preparations for Khelo India Youth Games

Patna, May 2 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated newly constructed sports facilities at a university in Rajgir in Nalanda district and reviewed preparations for Khelo India Youth Games- 2025.

The new facilities at Rajgir Sports Academy-cum-Sports University include indoor basketball, handball and volleyball courts.

"After the inauguration of the new facilities, the CM inspected already-completed basketball, handball, volleyball courts and hockey practice turf. He also interacted with players there. He inquired about the facilities being provided in the boys' and girls' hostels at the academy," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here.

Later, the CM reviewed the preparations for the Khelo India Youth Games, 2025, to be held in Bihar.

The 7th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held between May 4 and May 15 at five places - Patna, Rajgir (Nalanda), Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai - in the state.

Around 10,000 athletes, trainers, support and technical staff and others would participate in 27 different sporting disciplines, the statement said.

The CM directed officials to ensure that the Khelo India Youth Games, 2025, are organised properly in the state, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 on May 4. Kumar, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

Both the opening and closing ceremonies of the event will be held at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made at all centres of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, which is being held for the first time in the state.

Bihar's Sports Department Additional Chief Secretary B Rajender, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar and Bihar State Sports Authority Director General Raveendra Sankaran, ADGP (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan, along with other officials, took stock of the security arrangements at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Friday.

Additional security personnel will be deployed on all roads leading to Patliputra Sports Complex, Kankarbagh, to ensure smooth traffic in and around the area.

"It will not only ensure hassle-free traffic for athletes and their support staff in reaching the sports complex but will also help spectators reach the venue without facing any difficulty," said a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) of the Bihar government.

"They also inspected the arrangements made for the safety and security of the athletes, their coaches and support staff and also for spectators who are expected to come in large numbers to watch the games. They also reviewed the traffic arrangements, especially the roads leading to Patliputra Sports Complex, and gave necessary directions to the senior officials of the Patna police in this regard," the statement said.

Around 10,000 athletes, including coaches, physiotherapists and other support staff from 28 states and eight union territories, will participate in the sports event. PTI PKD BDC