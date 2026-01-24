Bihar CM launches 128 projects worth over Rs 150 crore in Vaishali

Hajipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched 128 projects worth around Rs 152 crore in Vaishali district during his ‘Samridhi Yatra’.

The chief minister also reviewed ongoing development works in the district, including the desilting of the Baya River to improve drainage and reduce flood risks across eight blocks.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Kumar inaugurated 103 schemes worth Rs 98 crore, and laid foundation stones for 25 projects to the tune of Rs 54 crore, during a programme held at the Panapur Baba Bateshwar Nath Dham complex.

During a review meeting, Kumar said the ‘Saat Nischay-3’ programmes are being implemented with the objective of placing Bihar among the most developed states in the country.

He said work related to 430 approved schemes under the ‘Pragati Yatra’, and pending projects under ‘Saat Nischay-2 are being completed at a rapid pace.

The statement said 1,243 acres of land have been identified in the district for new industrial areas under the ‘Saat Nischay-3’ programme.

Kumar also inspected the Government Medical College in Mahua, reviewed healthcare facilities and directed officials to ensure that patients receive hassle-free treatment.

As part of the visit, a symbolic cheque of Rs 101 crore was handed over to 5,314 self-help groups under the ‘Jeevika Didi’ scheme to promote women’s empowerment, the statement said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to providing one crore jobs over the next five years, Kumar said the focus remains on boosting industrial development, skilling youth and generating employment opportunities across the state. PTI SUK RBT