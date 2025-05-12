Bihar CM launches programme worth Rs 8,716 cr to strengthen rural roads

Patna, May 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched a programme under which nearly 7,000 rural roads in the state would be strengthened.

The Rural Roads Strengthening and Management Programme (RRSMP) will cover 6,938 rural roads, having a total length of 12,105 km. A total of Rs 8,716 crore will be spent on them.

The RRSMP, which will be implemented by the Rural Works Department, is aimed at ensuring regular and systematic reconstruction, upgradation and renewal of rural roads, a statement said.

The total value of the programme is Rs 21,733 crore, and a total of 14,087 rural roads would be strengthened under it over the years. In the first phase, 6,938 rural roads would be taken up, Additional Chief Secretary (RWD) Dipak Kumar Singh said.

At the programme, Singh also informed the CM about the status of the ongoing projects under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojna, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the statement said.

Kumar instructed officers to identify rural roads that require urgent repair before the monsoon.

Among those present at the function were deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, RWD Minister Ashok Chaudhary, and Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. PTI PKD SOM