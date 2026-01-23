Bihar CM launches projects, schemes worth Rs 853 crore in Muzaffarpur district during Samridhi Yatra

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jan 23 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched development projects and schemes worth around Rs 853 crore in Muzaffarpur district during his 'Samridhi Yatra'.

Kumar also reviewed on-going schemes and development projects during the yatra.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM laid the foundation stones for 89 schemes worth Rs 194 crore and inaugurated 47 schemes and projects worth Rs 212 crore for Muzaffarpur district. Kumar also launched projects worth nearly Rs 450 crore, besides inaugurating the renovated campus of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Ahiyapur block".

Kumar also interacted with 'Jeevika Didis', who had gathered in large numbers.

The state government, through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), is implementing the World Bank-funded Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, known as ‘Jeevika’, to empower rural poor women, who are called ‘Jeevika Didis’.

Kumar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit and senior officials of various departments. PTI PKD MNB