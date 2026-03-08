Bihar CM launches Rs 542-crore tunnel project linking 2 museums

Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday launched the construction of a Rs 542-crore underground tunnel that will connect the Bihar Museum and Patna Museum, officials said.

During his visit to the site, Kumar formally initiated the construction work by pressing a button to start the tunnelling machine.

The proposed museum subway is slated to be built near Hartali Mor on Nehru Path in Patna.

"Once the tunnel is completed, people will be able to easily go from one museum to the other to see the exhibits," Kumar said.

The project is expected to significantly increase tourist footfall, he added.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, officials briefed the chief minister on the construction process and the proposed time-frame for completion.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure adequate arrangements for parking and other visitor facilities in anticipation of the expected increase in footfall, it added.

Kumar toured the Bihar Museum, where Director General Anjani Kumar Singh briefed him on newly installed exhibits, visitor statistics, parking arrangements and other facilities available at the museum complex.

The CM also reviewed the redevelopment of a residential and officers' hostel complex comprising 60 housing units and a park being developed in front of the Bihar Museum.

He directed officials to speed up the work and ensure that the new facility provides improved residential arrangements along Nehru Path.

Kumar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary to the CM, Deepak Kumar, and other officials.