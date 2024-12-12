Bihar CM lays foundation stone for paediatric cancer hospital

Patna, Dec 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a paediatric cancer hospital in the state capital.

The Mahavir Bal Cancer Hospital will be constructed by the Mahavir Cancer Institute in the city's Phulwarisharif area.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, "The hospital will be the first-of-its-kind in the country, exclusively meant for treating children suffering from cancer. The six-storey, 100-bed hospital will provide free treatment to children up to 18 years." Others present on the occasion included Minister Ashok Choudhary, Acharya Kunal Kishore, secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, and several other senior officials of the district administration.

The Mahavir Mandir Trust already operates the Mahavir Cancer Sansthan & Research Centre, a major hospital in Patna, and also runs the famous Mahavir (Hanuman) temple in the city. PTI PKD MNB