Bihar CM, Nitin Nabin attend Mahashivratri celebrations

Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin attended Mahashivratri celebrations at a function in the state capital on Saturday.

A number of Mahashivratri processions converged at the Khajpura Shiv Temple on Bailey Road, where they were received with aarti and a shower of flower petals at a felicitation ceremony organised by Shri Shri Mahashivratri Mahotsav Shobha Yatra Abhinandan Samiti. The event has been held annually for the past eight years.

Kumar performed aarti of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Nandi at the temple around 5 pm and offered prayers for peace, happiness and prosperity in Bihar. He was later felicitated by the organisers with a ceremonial shawl and a memento.

Nabin, who reached the venue about two hours later, was accorded a similar welcome. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav were among those present with him.

Nabin arrived in Patna on Saturday for the programme and is scheduled to return to Delhi on Monday.

The chief minister was accompanied by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JD(U) national working president and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, and former Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad, among others.

The religious event drew a large crowd and was held under tight security arrangements. PTI SUK NN