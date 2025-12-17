Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asks officials to work for public welfare with full dedication

Gayaji (Bihar), Dec 17 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asked officials to implement government schemes swiftly and effectively, and work for public welfare with full sensitivity, dedication and integrity.

Kumar said this while inaugurating a two-day workshop, ‘Manthan–2025’, organised for all Divisional Commissioners (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) of the state at the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) here.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kumar asked officials to implement government schemes swiftly and effectively and work for public welfare with full sensitivity, dedication, and integrity.

"People have high expectations from all of you (officials)," he said.

The CM emphasised expediting and completing schemes formulated by the government to include Bihar among the five most developed states in the country.

During the event, Kumar inaugurated several facilities within the BIPARD campus, including Samvad Vatika, a yoga complex, BIPARD lawn, the redeveloped Brahm Yoni Sarovar, a horse riding track, a library named Vikramshila, a motor vehicle training centre, a space gallery, BIPARD gallery and a Centre of Excellence.

After the inauguration, he also inspected all the facilities and reviewed the arrangements.

Later, the CM offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, wishing for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the state. PTI PKD MNB