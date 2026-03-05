Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha

Patna (PTI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

The two leaders filed the nomination papers in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the office of Assembly Secretary Khyati Singh.

Kumar announced his decision to enter the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, bringing the curtains down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of the state.

For Nabin, who was appointed the BJP president earlier this year, this will be his first stint in Parliament. He was a member of the legislative council.

Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were present when the nominations were filed.