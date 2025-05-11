Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles death of BSF sub-inspector in J&K

Patna/Saran, May 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed when his unit posted along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector came under heavy Pakistani firing on Saturday.

His mortal remains are expected to arrive at his home at Narayanpur village in Saran district on Monday, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

In a statement by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) on Sunday, "The CM expressed deep condolences on the death of Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed when his BSF unit positioned along international border in RS Pura sector in J&K came under heavy Pakistani firing on Saturday." Kumar said Imtiaz's sacrifice will always be remembered with pride and gratitude.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace. His last rites will be performed with full state honours".

An ex gratia, in accordance with the state government policy, will be handed over to the bereaved family members, the statement added.

Talking to PTI, Saran district magistrate Aman Samir said, "Last rites of Mohammed Imtiaz will be performed at his native place with full state honours on Monday".

The news of Imtiaz's death left his village in a state of mourning.

Villagers gathered at his house on Sunday to console the grieving family members.

Aftab, a relative of Imtiaz, told reporters, "Everyone is proud of Imtiaz for the ultimate sacrifice. He was very enthusiastic about joining the forces. I have seen him working hard to get selected".

Immediate family members of Imtiaz were not available for comments.