Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directs officials to meet people every Monday, Friday

Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed government officials across the state to be present in their offices every Monday and Friday to meet people with grievances and address their problems.

Kumar said officials of all departments, including police, must remain available from the panchayat level to the divisional level on these two days to ensure easy access for the public.

The arrangement will come into effect from January 19.

In a post on X, Kumar wrote, "It is often observed that when common people go to government offices with their problems, officials remain absent. To ensure that people do not face difficulties, officials have been asked to remain present at their offices on every Monday and Friday for this purpose only".

He added, "This system will help common people, and their grievances will be resolved quickly. Officials have to meet people at their offices on these two days at the gram panchayat, police station, block, subdivision, district, division and state levels." Kumar said the initiative is part of the state government’s ‘Saat Nischay-3’ programme, launched after the party came to power on November 20, 2025.

The programme, aimed at making Bihar a developed state, focuses on ‘Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan’ (ease of living) and will be implemented over five years, from 2025 to 2030.

"Arrangements will be made in all government offices for the visitors, especially on these two days. A register of complaints received from visitors will be maintained by all offices and arrangements for continuous monitoring of the complaints will also be ensured", the CM said. PTI PKD MNB