New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a month after retaining charge of the eastern state following the NDA's landslide victory in the assembly election.

Kumar was accompanied by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh during his meeting with the prime minister.

"Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar, Deputy CM, Shri @samrat4bjp and Union Minister, Shri @LalanSingh_1 met Prime Minister @narendramodi today," the Prime Minister's Office said on 'X'.

After the meeting, Choudhary said that following the resounding mandate received by the NDA in Bihar, the chief minister, he and Singh had a courtesy meeting with PM Modi, the "world's most popular leader".

"Under the guidance and leadership of esteemed Modi ji, the country and Bihar are continuously progressing. During this time, valuable guidance was also received on the goals of a developed Bihar," Choudhary wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Bihar chief minister, who had arrived here on Sunday for a two-day visit.

During the meeting at Shah's residence, the leaders discussed various issues related to the development of the state.

The issue of expansion of the state cabinet is likely to figure prominently in Kumar's talks with NDA leaders during the visit, with the exercise expected to take place after Makar Sankranti.

Election to the 243-member Bihar assembly was held in November, in which the NDA secured 202 seats and Kumar returned as chief minister for the 10th term in office.

Among the NDA partners, the BJP won 89 seats, the JD-U bagged 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.