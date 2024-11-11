Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024 at Rajgir

Nalanda (Bihar), Nov 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, on Monday inaugurated the Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024 at the newly-developed Hockey Stadium at Rajgir in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The tournament, which is being jointly organised by Hockey India and the Bihar government, will continue till 20. Besides India, the other participating countries are China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

A total of 20 matches will be played during the event. Two matches' - Japan Vs Korea and China Vs Thailand - were played on Monday before the event's inauguration.

India began playing against Malaysia after the inauguration.

The host country will play its second match against Korea on November 12. After a day's rest, India will face Thailand on November 14.

On November 16, India will play against China and conclude the pool stage with a match against Japan on November 17.

"A foolproof security plan has been chalked out for players, stadium, spectators and visitors. Additional forces and escort vehicles have also been deployed for the security of the players right from the hotels, where they will be staying, to the stadium," said a senior official of the district police on the condition of anonymity.

"Also, CCTV cameras have been installed at all strategic locations in the city," the official said.

Arrangements have also been made for the participating teams to visit prominent tourist attractions in and around Bodhgaya and Rajgir, he said.

"This will provide the athletes with an opportunity to experience the historical and cultural richness of the region during their stay. Besides, reputed chefs have been hired to prepare specialised food for the players", he added. PTI COR PKD SBN SBN