Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects ghats, reviews Chhath preparations

Patna, Oct 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected the Ganga ghats in Patna to review preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival.

He directed officials to ensure cleanliness, security, safety, and facilities such as temporary changing rooms and toilets for devotees.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Kumar began his inspection at Nasriganj ghat and traveled to Kangan Ghat by steamer. He told reporters that the district administration is making necessary arrangements for the festival, which will be celebrated on November 7 and 8.

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other regions. According to the Hindu calendar, it occurs on the sixth day of the Kartik month and is also known as Surya Shashti. The festival involves a four-day observance of ritual purity and fasting.

The first day includes taking a dip in a holy river, and devotees often bring Ganges water home for rituals.

The second day, known as Kharna, features a day-long fast that ends with offerings to Mother Earth. The third day focuses on preparing prasad for evening offerings to the setting sun, also known as Sanjhiya Arghya. On the final day, devotees make offerings to the rising sun before breaking their fast and sharing prasad with neighbours and relatives. PTI PKD MNB