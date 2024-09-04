Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects ongoing expansion work of Patna airport

Patna, Sept. 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport to inspect the ongoing construction of a new terminal and urged officials to complete the work as soon as possible.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM inspected the expansion work, including the construction of a new terminal, and directed officials to expedite the remaining tasks. He also chaired a review meeting at the airport to discuss the progress." During the meeting, M Suresh, chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), presented the master plan for the airport’s expansion, which is estimated to cost Rs 1,400 crore.

Suresh assured the CM that the expansion would be completed within the next five months. "The new terminal will feature six additional parking stands, increasing the total from five to eleven. The airport’s capacity will expand from 30 lakh to one crore passengers annually," Suresh said.

Kumar emphasised the need for improved facilities and connectivity.

"Make better arrangements for water drainage on the airport premises and enhance connectivity to ensure passengers can reach the airport quickly," he instructed. He also assured state support for any additional needs during the construction process.

Apart from the expansion of three existing airports in Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga, the state government is also working to start new airports at Purnea, Raxaul, Rajgir and Bhagalpur, the statement said. PTI PKD MNB